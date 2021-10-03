CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Flash Flood WARNING until 12:15 am Monday | Central AL Forecast

By Ashley Gann, Michael Haynes, David Nussbaum, Griffin Hardy
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

Watch the latest forecast above for the most up-to-date information.

Next Week Outlook : The cold front will stall over us on Monday and an upper-level low will move over the Deep South from the north. This will bring us scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms all day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s. The front will weaken over the area, but the upper-level low will stay over us Tuesday through Thursday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s. We finally start to dry out on Friday with a high temperature back around 80°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWQ4y_0cFfx3cM00

