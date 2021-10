Golladay (hip) made it through his pregame workout and is expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. There was some pessimism from New York beat writers after GM Dave Gettleman, HC Joe Judge, OC Jason Garrett and a few others met at midfield following the conclusion of Golladay's workout. It now appears the wideout will play, though WRs coach Tyke Tolbert cautioned Friday that Golladay could have his snaps scaled back. In addition to the current hip injury, Tolbert mentioned that Golladay's conditioning remains an issue after he missed most of August with a pulled hamstring. The wideout did play 85 and 84 percent of offensive snaps the past two weeks, so it's not like he's been on a pitch count or managed workload so far.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO