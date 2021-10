Takoma Park resident Azah Awasum, who was a contestant in the latest season of CBS’ reality show Big Brother, placed third in the season finale, which aired last Wednesday. This season, the show’s twenty-third, had two firsts for the show — its first Black champion, Xavier Prather, who won $750,000 in a 9-0 vote, and its first all-Black group of final six contestants (known as HouseGuests).