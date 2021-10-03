CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial GP Rider Takahisa Fujinami Retires After 26-Year Run

By Earl Davidson
RideApart
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his race in Gouveia, Portugal, Trials GP Rider, Takahisa Fujinami proceeds to retire after a storied 26-year long run with Repsol Honda. A charismatic rider, and following 26-seasons, Fujinami hangs up his gear following a very fruitful career. In his 26 years, Fujinami has had 34 victories, 168 podiums, eight years in a row finishing in the top two of the championship, and 13 years in a row finishing in the top three. He became Outdoor Trial world champ in 2004, besting none other than Dougie Lampkin. He is also the first-ever Japanese rider to win the FIM Trial World Championship in 2004.

