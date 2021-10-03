Avalanche power play pegged to produce at increased rate

Based on data analytics and coaching, the Avalanche is almost guaranteeing an improved power play this season. The Avs, who led the NHL in scoring at 3.52 goals per game last season, finished eighth with a 22.7% power play. But with right-shot forward J.T. Compher joining the first unit as the bumper/low slot guy in the middle from the start, they hope to increase that to at least 25% or exceed the 2021 league-leading Edmonton Oilers (27.6%) by the end of the season.