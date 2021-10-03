CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
French Catholic Church had estimated 3,000 paedophiles since 1950s – commission head

PARIS (Reuters) – The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said in an interview published on Sunday. “We have estimated the number as standing at 3,000, out of...

