Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Electric truck makers can't seemed to get along. In July of last year we learned that Tesla was suing Rivian for stealing intellectual property and employees. We then heard Rivian's response, saying it was just a smear campaign. Not much else was heard until March of this year. We then got news that the lawsuit was still dragging on, and it looked like Rivian may not even have the money to pay Tesla should it lose the suit. The latest on the matter is that the legal battle continues to rage, and Tesla claims that Rivian has been continuing its illicit activity despite the suit.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO