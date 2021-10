Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting CP 1-0 thanks to Donyell Malen's first goal for the club in their Champions League Group C match on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two. Malen scored late in the first half with a low shot, and while being far from spectacular it was a crucial win for Dortmund and coach Marco Rose following their shock 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga at the weekend.

