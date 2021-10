Former Germany midfielder Didi Hamann is baffled by Jadon Sancho's problems at Manchester United. Sancho has struggled since his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund. Speaking as part of a promotion for FreeSuperTips, Hamann said: "I don't think he's done anything of note at Manchester United yet and it's hard to understand why. I think the jury is out on him, I don't know when it'll click for him or whether it will click for him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO