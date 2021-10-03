CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bold prediction of the week: Justin Fields flames out against Lions defense

By Hamza Baccouche
Pride Of Detroit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions defense is already looking like a significant upgrade over their 2020 unit, which is saying a lot considering they’re still near the bottom of the league in just about every meaningful metric. In addition to being marred by injuries on the back end of their defense, the already-thin linebacking corps just got thinner with the departure of Jamie Collins. The only notable improvement has been via some semblance of a pass rush, but even that has come with much of the same personnel from the 2020 season.

Matt Patricia
Justin Fields
clesportstalk.com

Bad Break for Bake

Tonight, I will be breaking down key components for the Browns upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, both teams are coming into this matchup with a victory in their last contest. Cleveland fans received tough news yesterday as it was reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield suffered the injury while making a tackle against the Houston Texans, with that being said Baker is a professional athlete and won’t make excuses for his recent performance against the Minnesota Vikings: as he would expect to play better regardless of the brutal injury he has endured. Thus far in the season, Baker Mayfield has the 26th best quarterback rating at 39.8 percent. The Browns defense will have their hands full as Los Angeles has a boatload of weapons at their disposal starting with quarterback Justin Herbert, followed by star running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook who has emerged as one of Herbert’s top targets. In the early stages of the season, Herbert’s stats are top-notch as he has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 100.1. Defenses have had little success against Herbert, as in two games he has thrown over 300 yards while the other two games have surpassed over 220 yards. Herbert is one of the young rising quarterbacks headed for stardom as he right now is the best quarterback in his draft class. Cleveland’s defense must play man to man and utilize blitz packages to take away the run game and his offensive weapons. The only problem is that Herbert can use his mobility to extend plays and give his players extra time to get open.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The Lions are making progress

I bet many fans of the Lions were thinking the Bears were the perfect team for a win. After all, the Lions were playing above their talent and had real chances to beat the 49ers and the Ravens. Guess what? The Bears like everyone else saw the Lions give the Packers trouble and heard about the Ravens game also. A team that desperately needed to win after being embarrassed by the Browns and was a playoff team last year playing at home took the LIons seriously. They also saw the Lions as a chance to get well. The Bears despite their issues are a good team with a very good defense and some real talent on offense. The surprise was their offensive line was far better than usual and the rookie QB was solid.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions fans react to Ravens K Justin Tucker's 66-yard field goal in Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the 2021 season on the spectacular leg of kicker Justin Tucker. Trailing by one point with three seconds left in regulation, Tucker drilled a 66-yard field goal to win the game. The kick marked the longest field goal ever in NFL history, beating out a 64-yarder by then-Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater back in 2013. Tucker was behind the logo when he kicked the football, and the ball bounced off of the crossbar and in to give Baltimore the win.
NFL
#American Football
Yardbarker

Maakaron: Lions Cannot Allow QB Justin Fields to Shine

I know you are worrying about it. You just haven't admitted it to yourself just yet. After an enjoyable Saturday afternoon comprised off eating Middle-Eastern food and catching up with a long-time friend, the news broke later on in the evening that the Chicago Bears starting quarterback for Week 4 would be Justin Fields.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Tucker kicks an NFL-record field goal to beat the Detroit Lions

Justin Tucker had to break into the record books to get the win. The Baltimore Ravens kicker did just that. Tucker kicked a 66-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. There was plenty of drama. After the kick, the football hit the crossbar but still managed to make it through the uprights. Tucker was mobbed by his teammates on the field after the game.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Red Zone Offense? Never heard of it. What we learned, Lions @ Bears

You know what time it is everyone. Week four came, week four passed. We have a lot to discuss, as per usual. It's time for Week 4 of what we learned. This past week, the Detroit Lions travelled to the windy city to battle their division rivals in the Chicago Bears. It was another game that made me wonder why I'm a Lions fan in the first place. There's a lot to talk about, decisions to questions and players to criticize. What say you, oh faithful lions fan? Where shall we begin?
NFL
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Detroit Lions
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Would Matt Nagy’s job be in jeopardy with a loss to the Detroit Lions this week? If ‘everything is on the table,’ will anything actually change? Is Justin Fields holding the ball too long?

It’s no surprise, after the Chicago Bears’ woeful offensive performance in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, that fans are wondering about coach Matt Nagy’s job security. As he does every week, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs opens the Bears mailbag and addresses questions about Nagy’s future, Justin Fields’ development and how the team plans to fix the offense. If the Bears lose on ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ravens at Lions: Bold predictions

The Ravens hit the road to Detroit to face the winless Lions for Week 3. Following an emotional win over the Chiefs in Week 2, Baltimore must avoid a letdown performance against a team hungry for a win. The staff of Baltimore Baltimore gives you some of their bold prediction...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears predictions: Week 4 vs. Lions

Bears, 17-13 The Bears? Winning a football game? With this offense and these players? Don’t ask me why. I have no idea. After last week’s embarrassment in Cleveland, why anyone would have confidence in the Bears beating any team, even the historically comical Lions, is beyond me. And yet here I am, boarding a ship of fools. Now that I think about it, it could be a cry for help. Season: 2-1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Justin Fields Will Get His Second Career Start Against the Lions on Sunday

Matt Nagy appears to have picked his horse, and now it’s time to ride it. According to Adam Schefter, Nagy has elected to go with Justin Fields for the second straight week when the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions. A quarterback controversy emerged in the Bears training camp between Fields and Andy Dalton. Ultimately, Fields and Dalton have split time under center this season, but Nagy is content to give his franchise quarterback time to grow under center with Dalton doubtful with a knee injury.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Justin Tucker’s not the first one to boot field goal from 60+ against Lions

Last Sunday, the Detroit Lions were moments away from their first victory of the 2021 NFL season, the first of new head coach Dan Campbell’s career. They led the Ravens 17-16 with only three seconds left on the clock. Then, Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL trotted out onto the field. Sure, Tucker had drained numerous game-winning field goals prior, but this one was a 66-yarder — two yards further than the longest field goal in NFL history. There was no way Tucker had the leg to pull this one out.
NFL

