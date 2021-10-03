Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 4 at Chicago Bears

I bet many fans of the Lions were thinking the Bears were the perfect team for a win. After all, the Lions were playing above their talent and had real chances to beat the 49ers and the Ravens. Guess what? The Bears like everyone else saw the Lions give the Packers trouble and heard about the Ravens game also. A team that desperately needed to win after being embarrassed by the Browns and was a playoff team last year playing at home took the LIons seriously. They also saw the Lions as a chance to get well. The Bears despite their issues are a good team with a very good defense and some real talent on offense. The surprise was their offensive line was far better than usual and the rookie QB was solid.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO