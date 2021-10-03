CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 4 at Chicago Bears

By Erik Schlitt
Pride Of Detroit
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are on the road in Week 4 as they travel to Soldier Field for a divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears. This comprehensive depth chart is designed to give fans an expanded look at the current roster, and you will often see things that vary from traditional depth charts. Occasionally you will see a player listed at multiple positions. This happens when a player holds key roles at multiple spots and doesn’t fit into just one box. Additionally, we added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an * after their name.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pride Of Detroit

My View Right Now

I’m reading a lot of gloom and doom from the koolaid drinkers lately. I don’t think people are understanding the big picture right now, I will try to explain what I think the Lions are doing. They are tanking, but they are trying to win each game as they go....
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for as the Chicago Bears host the Detroit Lions, including whether Matt Nagy’s job is in danger — plus our Week 4 predictions

Justin Fields will make his second consecutive start for the Chicago Bears on Sunday, facing the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. All of Bears nation hopes it goes better than last week, when the Cleveland Browns stamped out the excitement of Fields’ first NFL start to hand the Bears a crushing 26-6 loss. As kickoff approaches on the Bears’ chance to rebound, here’s our snapshot look at the ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Ryan Santoso
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Red Zone Offense? Never heard of it. What we learned, Lions @ Bears

You know what time it is everyone. Week four came, week four passed. We have a lot to discuss, as per usual. It's time for Week 4 of what we learned. This past week, the Detroit Lions travelled to the windy city to battle their division rivals in the Chicago Bears. It was another game that made me wonder why I'm a Lions fan in the first place. There's a lot to talk about, decisions to questions and players to criticize. What say you, oh faithful lions fan? Where shall we begin?
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The Lions are making progress

I bet many fans of the Lions were thinking the Bears were the perfect team for a win. After all, the Lions were playing above their talent and had real chances to beat the 49ers and the Ravens. Guess what? The Bears like everyone else saw the Lions give the Packers trouble and heard about the Ravens game also. A team that desperately needed to win after being embarrassed by the Browns and was a playoff team last year playing at home took the LIons seriously. They also saw the Lions as a chance to get well. The Bears despite their issues are a good team with a very good defense and some real talent on offense. The surprise was their offensive line was far better than usual and the rookie QB was solid.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Lg
Pride Of Detroit

Another loss for Bill Parcells....oops Dan Campbell

Well well...our brave, play to the whistle knee biters have gone down again. This time to Chicago, one of the worst teams in the league. Possibly the one other team as bad as the Lions and one of the best chances for the Detroit pussycats to actually win a game. But sadly, no. Kind of strange since people on this board have assured me the Lions have the #1 offensive line in the NFL and Dan Campbell reminds them of Bill Parcells. Oh and this team look so good Barry Sanders is excited and we have Penei Sewell the greatest lineman who ever lived.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Lions pose tougher matchup than presumed in Week 4

The Chicago Bears are a mess. There’s no getting around that. The team just produced one of the worst offensive performances in the organization’s history — highlighted by the fact that they gained one net passing yard. Analyzing the Bears’ first three weeks, the team has had a rough schedule....
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs. Bears second half open thread

The Detroit Lions trail the Chicago Bears 14-0 at halftime. Stick around here and chat in the comment section during the second half.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions release hype video for Week 4 matchup vs. Bears

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up the first win of the Dan Campbell era when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. In advance of the big game, the Lions have released a hype video to help get you fired up.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 sneaky Lions players to watch in Week 4

For a winless team, first-year head coach Dan Campbell has had his team playing at a high level. The Lions have had a chance to win in two of their first three games and likely should’ve won against the Baltimore Ravens had it not been for Justin Tucker’s late-game heroics. The Chicago Bears will host this Lions team this Sunday.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Recap: Red-zone issues, defensive struggles drown Lions vs. Bears, lose 24-14

The Detroit Lions got off to an ugly start against the Chicago Bears and could never find their footing to get back in the game. The offense was able to drive into the red zone three times in the first half, but they walked away with zero points thanks to several self-inflicted wounds. The defense allowed a Bears offense that looked completely impotent last week to walk all over them for most of the game.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 4 inactives: Trey Flowers OUT, Khalil Mack IN

The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives for their Week 4 matchup versus division rival, Chicago Bears. The Lions made a few roster moves this week—releasing LB Jamie Collins, claiming DL Eric Banks off waivers, and elevating Ryan Santoso as a COVID-19 replacement—and they enter this game with 52 players on the active roster, plus one elevated player, for a total 53 players to choose from for today’s game.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears to start Justin Fields at QB, Andy Dalton inactive vs. Detroit Lions

Justin Fields' first start did not go so well. The Chicago Bears are hoping things are better the second time around. Fields will make his second straight start today against the Detroit Lions, the Bears announced, and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton is inactive with a knee injury. Fields completed 6...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 4 report card: Entire team takes step back vs. Bears

It was an ugly day all around for the Detroit Lions in their Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Once again, the offense showed promise, but they couldn’t perform for an entire four quarters and they made some critical errors in key moments. The defense lost another key piece of the roster, and they simply do not have enough talent to hang in the NFL right now, even when it’s against one of the worst offenses in the league.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions-Bears recap podcast: Was Detroit too aggressive?

For the third time in four weeks, the Detroit Lions found themselves down three scores against an opponent that looked like the superior team for almost all four quarters of the game. Again, though, the Lions fought back against the Chicago Bears and made things somewhat interesting late in the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy