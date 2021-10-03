CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43P3w2_0cFfuqAJ00

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad."

"Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden said, referring to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). In the skit, Biden says he is attempting bring the Democratic Party together "like Voltron."

"So we're all different colors, but fundamentally we're robots," he added.

Biden then introduces Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), played by Cecily Strong, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), played by Aidy Bryant.

Strong's Sinema introduces herself, saying, "I didn't come to Congress to make friends and so far, mission accomplished."

They are then joined by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), played by Ego Nwodim, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), played by Melissa Villaseñor.

Biden proceeds to haplessly negotiate a compromise between the moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic caucus. At one point in the skit, Omar and Manchin agree on "roads" only for Sinema to declare that she "wants no roads" because she desires "chaos."

When Biden confronts Sinema and asks what she likes, she replies, "Yellow starbursts, the film 'The Polar Express' and when someone eats fish on an airplane."

"SNL" then appeared to make fun of the senator's recent departure from the Capitol for medical reasons, with Strong's Sinema saying she will fight for what "the average American wants" unless "my foot hurts."

"Then I'll go back to Arizona," she adds.

When Biden expresses dismay over the lack of progress, Cuomo, played by Pete Davidson, arrives to reassure him and promote his new book titled "Whoops."

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to bring the infrastructure bill up for a vote last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) set a deadline for the end of this month, saying in a "Dear Colleagues" letter that “more time was needed” to pass both the infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

— Updated at 7:49 a.m.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Watters: Democrats can't control the narrative when people are allowed to speak freely on social media

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed Democrats and their efforts to stamp out dissent to their far-left agenda during his opening monologue Saturday. "Liberals destroy you when they can't debate," Watters began his monologue. "One thing we learned during the Trump term is the left will do whatever it takes to get their way. They will demolish anything and anyone who slows down their radical agenda. No matter how much blunt force it needs, they will make it a crime to resist them while ignoring real problems and real crimes their own policies are responsible for. They have gotten away with way too much. they have gotten cocky because the press, the prosecutors and the politicians are in on it. There are no guardrails. The only thing stopping them is we the people. This week the left crossed the line. It's getting dangerous."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Joe Manchin
Dallas News

The week that President Biden came face-to-face with reality

It was the week that President Joe Biden and the Democratic majorities in Congress came face-to-face with reality. And that reality is that their narrow congressional majorities are insufficient to pass all of Biden’s far-reaching domestic proposals, as meritorious as most of them are. As the daily Washington political dope...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Will endorsement-happy Trump cost GOP the Senate?

BREAKING OVERNIGHT — A shouting match erupted on the Senate floor after the vote to delay the debt limit crisis for two months. Sens. JOHN THUNE (R-S.D.) and MITT ROMNEY (R-Utah) confronted Senate Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER after he lambasted Republicans in a floor speech immediately following the vote. They thought Schumer should have been more gracious after they threw him a small lifeline. (Though Romney voted to filibuster the extension.) Sen. JOE MANCHIN (D-W.Va.), appearing to sympathize with Republicans, put his head in his hands as he listened to Schumer’s tirade (scroll down for that image). Afterward, Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) chased the Democratic leader into the cloakroom to chew him out. Sen. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-S.C.) told Playbook it’s all sour grapes: “Listen, they kicked our ass and we have no one to blame but ourselves.” As for Schumer, a source who knows him well said, “He’s not gracious, he’s from Brooklyn!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Snl#Stalemate#Democratic#The Democratic Party#D Minn#American
Fortune

‘It’s going to be less than that.’ Biden cuts $3.5 trillion signature bill to save support from moderates

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats' push for a 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives has reached a turning point, with the president repeatedly conceding that the measure will be considerably smaller and pivotal lawmakers flashing potential signs of flexibility.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Press Democrat

‘Saturday Night Live’ returns with a new President Biden

It’s a new season at “Saturday Night Live,” which means new cast members — and, surprisingly, a new performer playing President Joe Biden in his first episode on the show. You may recall, “SNL” did not have the easiest time finding a Biden impersonator last season: it relied on guest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Trump wanted to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in August

Good morning. The Senate's here this week, the House is out and President Biden returns to Washington this morning after a weekend in Wilmington, Del. What are we missing out there? Send us your tips: earlytips@washpost.com. At Mar-a-Lago. Breaking: Trump wanted to announce his 2024 reelection campaign in August. Fresh...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Hill

The Hill

352K+
Followers
40K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy