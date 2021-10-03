CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 3: Beloved PBS series are back tonight

By Kevin McDonough United Feature Syndicate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePBS invites viewers to Britain with returning favorites “Call the Midwife” (7 p.m., PBS), entering its 10th season, and “Grantchester” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS), beginning its sixth. Things get slightly shaken up on “Midwife” when a posh ladies’ hospital invites the religious order of nurses to offer care to...

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 29: New series explores 'Houses With History'

History enthusiast Mike Lemieux joins carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald on the new series “Houses With History” (8 p.m., HGTV). Every week, they will scour America for fixer-uppers with stories to tell, weighing the pros and cons of each venerable dwelling before deciding which home is worthy of renovation for a 21st-century family.
TV highlights for Monday, Oct. 4: 'Fruits of Labor' on 'POV'

“POV” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents “Fruits of Labor,” a heartbreaking tale of a California high school student’s attempt to live the American dream. “Fruits” follows Ashley, an American-born student in a central California farming community. She attends high school and shares dreams...
Is The Equalizer Season 2 on tonight, Sunday, Sept. 26?

Fall TV is back. CBS brought back most of its lineup during the past week, so what about tonight. Is The Equalizer Season 2 premiering tonight, Sunday, Sept. 26?. NCIS, FBI, and even The Neighborhood all have one thing in common: they premiered new seasons this week. It was premiere week for the majority of TV shows across broadcast networks, but not everything has returned just yet.
Sunday TV Ratings: ‘The Rookie’ Hits Series Lows With Season 4 Premiere

The first of Sunday night’s fall dramas returned on September 26, but did people tune in to see the resolution of last season’s cliffhanger? Or did The Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! and the football pull viewers away?. The Rookie kicked off its fourth season down from last season’s finale...
Law & Order Fans Rejoice! The Beloved Series Is Coming Back For Another Season

Before the MCU took over the big screen, before "Game of Thrones" or "Stranger Things" redefined water cooler shows, there were ... crime procedurals. It's hard to overstate just how weirdly comforting it was for channel-surfers (remember when that was a thing?) to have seemingly endless episodes of "JAG" or "Law & Order" to resort to on late nights when there was nothing else on television. Yes, they were formulaic and unsubtle and the definition of "You know exactly what you're getting" programming, but people could not get enough of it. Unfortunately for fans, however, that didn't stop NBC from pulling the rug out from everyone and canceling the show with little warning back in 2010.
TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 1: Horror film fun on AMC, Disney Channel

AMC premieres the third season of “Eli Roth’s History of Horror” (9 p.m., AMC). It kicks off with a look at horror sequels good and bad, and makes the case that some were much better than the originals. It cites the third “Nightmare on Elm Street” as the best of the durable franchise.
TV highlights for Thursday, Oct. 7: 'Ghosts' has a fun premise

‘Ghosts’ has a fun premise “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS) is so simple, familiar and obvious, it just might work. City dwellers Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) find their lives upended when Sam inherits a manor. They worry that there’s got to be a catch. There are several. The...
TV highlights for Tuesday, Oct. 5: 'Masters' celebrates Rita Moreno

If Rita Moreno's life were a movie, you wouldn't believe it. "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 10, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) presents "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It." There are aspects of the star's life that unfold like the Hollywood musicals she used to make and other parts that belong in an Ingmar Bergman tragedy.
Beloved Charlie Brown Halloween Special Returning to Broadcast TV in October

Remember 2020? What a dumpster fire of a year that was. It seemed like every day brought a new kick to the gut. Kick after kick after kick had us seeking anything that would bring us some sense of comfort and normalcy. For most of us, that comfort was anything that was as close to our pre-pandemic routine as possible. Since nearly all annual community events and concerts were canceled, and we were all spending way more time at home than we were used to, that meant turning to the television for our favorite shows and, during the final few months of the year, holiday specials. But even then, 2020 couldn't help but give us one more swift kick while we were down, begging it to show mercy. As the Halloween season crept closer, and families counted down the days until they could sit around the TV and watch, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 2020 had one more trick to pull. Like Lucy pulling the football away just as Charlie Brown goes to kick it, it was announced that you'd only be able to watch the beloved Halloween special if you were an Apple TV+ subscriber.
TV highlights for Wednesday, Oct. 6: 'CSI: Vegas' debuts on CBS

“CSI” lasted so long and launched so many spinoffs that it now returns as its own sequel. “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS) debuts to remind us that the show itself began in Las Vegas. Look for some familiar faces in the regular cast, including Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle...
WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV tonight: Have I Got News for You begins its 62nd series

The 62nd series of the current affairs panel show. And even if it sometimes feels as if Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are going through the motions these days, it still retains a degree of prickly truculence. It certainly doesn’t feel like the kind of show that would be greenlit by the currently timid BBC hierarchy. Guest details were scant as we went to press but, as anyone who has tried to buy petrol recently knows, the gang will have plenty of material to get stuck into. Phil Harrison.
TV highlights for Friday, Oct. 8: TCM airs vintage TV special

TCM departs from its classic-film format to broadcast “Movin’ With Nancy” (7 p.m., TCM), featuring singers Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Lee Hazelwood. Unlike most TCM fare that consists of vintage films or documentaries about performers and filmmakers, this is classic network TV from the “Wonder Years”...
Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV highlights for Sunday, Oct. 10: History Channel celebrates builders

The History Channel devotes Sunday nights to builders, structures and their impact on civilization. The first episode of “The Engineering That Built the World” (8 p.m., History) recalls the visionaries and business rivals who would create the transcontinental railroad. Subsequent hours will survey the creation of the Panama Canal, the Hoover Dam and the Statue of Liberty.
A Cruel Intentions TV series is in the works at IMDb TV

Five years after NBC rejected a Cruel Intentions pilot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, IMDb TV is taking a crack at a TV series based on the 1999 movie starring Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair that was inspired by the novel Dangerous Liaisons. Fox also attempted a Cruel Intentions series, a prequel starring Amy Adams that ended up becoming 2001's Cruel Intentions 2. The IMDb TV iteration of Cruel Intentions "follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top," per Variety. "In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States." The new version of the series is written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, who worked on the original film will serve as executive producers.
"Seinfeld" is the Latest Beloved Series to Have Aspect Ratio Issues on Streaming

For fans of observational comedy and slap bass, October 1 looked to be a milestone. Why? That’s when the beloved series Seinfeld became available to watch on the streaming service — also the home of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. That’s the good news. But soon after the series reached Netflix, a number of sharp-eyed viewers noted that something seemed a little off about certain episodes. Specifically, the aspect ratios had been altered — which, in some cases, ruined visual jokes.
Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Saturday 2 October

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go. Every breath you take – Senza breath, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno. Thriller Sky Original with Casey...
