Julianna Margulies is a new addition to The Morning Show this season, but joining the cast actually felt “like coming home” for the TV icon. On one front, she had worked with directors Lesli Linka Glatter and Mimi Leder before on ER and The Good Wife, and on another, it’s a bit of a reunion with Jennifer Aniston, who stars in the Apple TV+ drama. Although they’ve never filmed any projects together until now, Margulies and Aniston worked right next door to each other on the Warner Bros. studio lot while filming ER and Friends, respectively, and had their big breaks around the same time.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO