CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

$5M bond set for man charged with killing wife, setting body on fire

By Jennifer Bowers
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJyxU_0cFfuOtJ00

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Bond has been set at $5 million for a Madison Township man charged with killing his wife and setting her body on fire.

Mamadou Aliou Diallo , 41, appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning.

He is being held in the Franklin County Jail and being charged with murder, aggravated arson, and tampering with evidence.

Three bodies found on separate days at same Columbus location

Police believe Diallo strangled his wife, 32-year old Fatoumata Diallo, in the basement of their home, then set fire to her body.

Firefighters responded Thursday , September 30, to the scene in the 3500 block of Noe Bixby Rd. on the report of a house fire.

Two young children were able to escape the home unharmed.

Diallo’s is scheduled to appear back in court next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Dayton man given life sentence for 2019 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison on Friday, October 8, for the murder of Heather Jones the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. On Sunday, November 24, 2019, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on Wenz Court in the Stillwater Park Apartments. According...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Harrison Twp. man charged with murder, burglary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 22-year-old Barry Pence II has been charged with the murder of 59-year-old Huber Heights man, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Friday. On Monday, September 20, Huber Heights police responded to a 911 call from the victim’s daughter. She had found her father, James Wollard’s...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Driver hit by motorcycle while changing tire on Germantown Pike

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A driver is recovering in a local hospital after being hit by a motorcycle while changing a flat tire in Jefferson Township. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, along Germantown Pike. Deputies believe a car was traveling south […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man stabs Apple store security guard over mask dispute in Manhattan: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man stabbed a security guard outside a Manhattan Apple store on Friday during a dispute over wearing a mask, police said Saturday. Officers were called to the Apple store at Ninth Avenue and West 14th Street around 6 p.m. Investigators said the security guard asked the suspect to wear a mask […]
CHELSEA, MA
WDTN

Memorial service held for OSHP lieutenant in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial service was held for Lt. Brian Aller with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The drive-thru memorial service was held at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights for Lt. Brian Aller, who died off-duty. Huber Heights officers and volunteers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the service. Huber […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Dayton Police release report on incident involving paraplegic man

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a physical incident involving Dayton Police and a Dayton man, the police department is providing a community incident report and more details in an effort to shed light on the widely-shared video. The incident happened September 30 around 12:30 p.m. on the 1900 Block of...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Arson#Wcmh
WDTN

Police: Officers shoot man suspected of firing shots at Troy business

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot by officers in Troy after he allegedly fired shots at a business Thursday. Troy Police Department Chief Shawn McKinney told 2 NEWS officers were called to a welding business on Kings Chapel North Drive around 9:15 p.m. on a report of shots being fired. The 911 caller […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

Missing Beavercreek man found alive

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. UPDATE: BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A missing man from Beavercreek was found alive Saturday afternoon. Jerry Hetzel has dementia and was missing since Thursday. According to the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit, Hetzel was found and the Missing Adult Alert was cancelled. In a tweet, the Beavercreek […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Son of missing Beavercreek man thanks community for help in search effort

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-day missing person search reaches a happy ending for one Beavercreek family. 77-year old Jerry Hetzel was found alive Saturday afternoon. After more than 48 hours lost in the woods, Jerry Hetzel was found and reunited with his family. Hetzel’s son Joe Hetzel is now thanking everyone who helped in […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WDTN

Unidentified remains found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Police Department responded to an anonymous call claiming to have found possible human remains Friday, October 8. According to a release by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers, deputies and detectives from the City of Springfield police Division and the Clark County Sheriff’s office found the remains in the area of Interstate 70 and State Route 72.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
ARLINGTON, TX
WDTN

WDTN

988
Followers
425
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy