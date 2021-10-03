CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

SF's Sir Francis Drake Hotel is under new ownership. What does its future hold?

By Michelle Robertson
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco’s iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which has watched over Powell and Sutter streets since 1928, was quietly sold in April. The hotel — a Gothic Revival and Renaissance icon in the city — is famous not only for its historic place on Union Square, but for being the second hotel that Kimpton, a well-known Bay Area brand, bought in its earliest days. The Sir Francis Drake was a staple of San Francisco’s civic life for nearly a century, but the 21-story, 416-room hotel has not reopened since March 2020, during the onslaught of the pandemic.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

Hotel History: Shelton Hotel New York Points the Way of the Future

Few skyscrapers were as admired as the 1924 Shelton Hotel at Lexington Avenue and 49th Street, now the New York Marriott East Side. Critics agreed that its picturesque 35-story façade and unusual setback design pointed the way of the future for the skyscraper. The Shelton was built by the architecturally...
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

Sir Richard Branson Celebrates Opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans

New Orleanians came together on Oct. 7 to celebrate the city's resilience and continued growth as an international destination with the opening of Virgin Hotels New Orleans, the most recent hotel from Sir Richard Branson's expanding brand of lifestyle hotels. Sir Richard arrived on property, baton in hand, accompanied by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Concord Monitor

White Mountain Hotel and Resort invests in its future

While White Mountain Hotel and Resort faced its share of challenges last year, this 31-year-old family resort in North Conway survived. Gary and Carol Sullivan, with son Trevor, say they made several decisions that kept their resort viable. “It is the most difficult thing we have been through – worse than ’09 when the markets crashed. In retrospect, that was a piece of cake,” says Carol, who serves as director of sales and marketing.
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination The Balboa Bar & Grill Now Under New Ownership

San Diego burger destination The Balboa Bar & Grill, which has locations in Bankers Hill and Chula Vista, is now under new ownership. The Balboa was founded by former line cook and Bonita-native Tom Logsdon in early 2015, who was previously operating underground burger-centric Doods Food in the bar that was last located at The Balboa's Banker Hill space. The dive bar quickly became known as one of the top burger spots in America's Finest City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Stanwyck
Person
Tom Francis
Person
Francis Drake
Person
Conrad Hilton
Only In Northern California

The World-Famous Tommy’s Joynt Has Been Serving Hand-Carved Sandwiches In Northern California Since 1947

When it comes to iconic dining spots in Northern California, you simply have to include Tommy’s Joynt in San Francisco. Around since the 1940s, this Hofbrau-style eatery is simply legendary. There’s not much to say about Tommy’s that hasn’t already been said! We’re always down for raving about this Bay Area institution, so if you […] The post The World-Famous Tommy’s Joynt Has Been Serving Hand-Carved Sandwiches In Northern California Since 1947 appeared first on Only In Your State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Even Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Sir Francis Drake#Renaissance Hotels#Gothic Revival#Sfgate#Pebblebrook Hotel Trust#Chartres Lodging Group#Kimpton#Northview Hotel Group#Atlas Hospitality Group
The Infatuation

The Best Mexican Restaurants In San Francisco

San Francisco is home to a lot of great Mexican food. Sometimes, we suspect it’s half the reason our family and friends actually come to visit (don’t worry, we understand). Enter: this guide to 16 great Mexican restaurants in the city. From vegetarian-friendly neighborhood spots to fantastic taquerias, here are the places you need to check out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
urbanmatter.com

Beloved Downtown Icon, Petterino’s Reopens This October Under New Ownership

Beloved downtown Chicago icon Petterino’s will reopen Oct. 5 under new ownership, with a completely refreshed interior, expanded outdoor dining area, and reimagined food menu and beverage program. After years with Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, which popularized the restaurant through its classic Italian fare and outstanding service, the restaurant now...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS San Francisco

Big Events, Good Weather, Declining COVID Bring Hope to San Francisco Tourism Industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend is one of the busiest weekends San Francisco has seen since the start of the pandemic and tourists, locals and small businesses aren’t taking any of it for granted. “It’s almost like normal — life is coming back,” said Kim Alvarado, who was visiting from Los Angeles. With COVID-19 cases on the decline and Fleet Week, Giants baseball, blue skies providing plenty of incentives, people are out and about. “It definitely has a great feel,” said Paul Martin, who lives in San Francisco. At Cheese Plus, a longtime San Francisco business on Polk Street, the management tells KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Secret SF

10 Absolutely Essential Sushi Restaurants To Try In San Francisco

These excellent sushi restaurants are not playing around!. San Francisco never disappoints when it comes to delicious, delightful, and diverse restaurants. It’s high time we did a roundup of the best sushi spots in San Francisco, because the freshly-prepared, colorful dishes never disappoint in this city! Read on for a list of 10 stellar sushi restaurants that have caught our eye, in no particular order. And be sure to scroll to the bottom for a handy map, so you can easily locate your next meal!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Sarah Flint Opens NYC Pop-Up Shop + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 5, 2021: Sarah Flint is back in New York. After launching her first NYC pop-up shop in 2019, the designer is back again. This time around, the shop is located 409 West Broadway and is open seven days a week until Jan. 15, 2022. Inside, the shop currently offers Sarah Flint’s fall ’21 collection, with every size of each shoe style out on display so customers can try on with ease, as well as freshly brewed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy