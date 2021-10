COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead and another 36-year-old man injured after a shooting in German Village late Wednesday night. Columbus police responded to the 600 block of Lazelle Street shortly after 11:30 p.m., where they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. According to police, the 32-year-old man, Marcus George, was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO