Susan Collins Working With Democrats to Defeat 'Inhumane' Texas Abortion Law
The Republican senator called the law "extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional" at an event in Maine.www.newsweek.com
The Republican senator called the law "extreme, inhumane and unconstitutional" at an event in Maine.www.newsweek.com
Crazy how these women can run to planned parenthood for an abortion but can’t go get some birth control pills. They say the law takes the choice away from women but that couldn’t be further from the truth. They have the choice long before they get pregnant. It’s called birth control. Or condoms are always an option.
let me make sure I have this right. it is inhumane to protect a human life, yet it's not inhumane to end a human life? abortion is nothing more than out right MURDER.
you women with double standards.you say men have no right to your body but yet you saying you have the right to destroy a baby which might be in your body but it's not part of your body.it has a body all its own.facts
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 57