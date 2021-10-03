Susan Collins Working With Democrats to Defeat 'Inhumane' Texas Abortion Law

Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy. It was unclear how many abortions Texas clinics rushed to perform Thursday after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which since early September had banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. Prior to the blistering 113-page order late Wednesday, other courts had declined to stop...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO