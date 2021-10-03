CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSF Announces 'JShelter' Browser Privacy Extension to Block Fingerprinting, Tracking, and Malware

 7 days ago

This week the Free Software Foundation (FSF) announced JShelter, "an anti-malware Web browser extension to mitigate potential threats from JavaScript, including fingerprinting, tracking, and data collection." The browser add-on — supported by NLnet Foundation's Next Generation Internet (NGI) Zero Privacy & Trust Enhancing Technologies fund — is currently "in development...

Computerworld

Despite 'do not track,' iOS apps collect data; Android makes its own privacy move

Despite app-tracking transparency, iPhone apps continue to track users, according to the Washington Post. It found that the type of data gathered about a user's device could be used to ID individual iPhones — even after users explicitly asked apps not to do so. Meanwhile, in Android 11, app permissions automatically reset for unused, older apps. Computerworld Executive Editor Ken Mingis and Macworld Executive Editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss iPhone versus Android privacy measures and how fingerprinting affects users.
latesthackingnews.com

TruffleHog – Now a Browser Extension That Detects Secret Keys In JavaScript

Researchers have presented a dedicated browser extension, “TruffleHog,” that can facilitate bug bounty hunters. The tool helps find secret API keys in JavaScript code. Researchers from Truffle Security have developed the TruffleHog tool as a handy browser extension for security researchers. Sharing the details via a blog post, Dylan Ayrey,...
cryptonews.com

Panther and NEAR Announce Partnership to Develop Privacy Preserving Tech

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Panther envisions a world where DeFi and Web3 users can enjoy a decentralized world without surveillance. Where privacy features are available in dApps and protocols by default. Where all EVM compatible blockchains are connected through a privacy layer, but at the same time allowing users to share data with counterparties as they see fit, balancing privacy and trust. With that vision in mind, Panther is thrilled to announce a partnership with NEAR that puts Panther closer to that goal.
linuxtoday.com

Free Software Foundation Introduces JShelter Browser Add-on

The Free Software Foundation has unveiled the project JShelter, which develops a browser add-on to protect against threats posed by JavaScript on websites, including hidden identification, movement tracking, and user data collection. The project code is distributed under the GPLv3 license. The add-on is prepared for Firefox, Google Chrome, Opera, Brave, Microsoft Edge, and other browsers based on the Chromium engine. Learn more about the new project here.
komando.com

Getting into crypto? A browser extension is draining unsuspecting users’ accounts

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have seen a massive explosion in popularity over the last few years. The price of a single Bitcoin skyrocketed exponentially since its introduction, driving many people to dabble in the virtual crypto money unit. Tap or click here for 12 questions you’re too embarrassed to ask about Bitcoin.
Ghacks Technology News

JavaScript Restrictor: improve privacy by limiting web browser APIs

JavaScript Restrictor is an open s0urce cross-browser extension designed to improved user privacy by limiting access to APIs of web browsers that websites may use when running JavaScript. The extension is developed by Libor Pol?ák and several contributors, including Giorgio Maone, who is known for the NoScript extension. Development is supported by the European Commission's Next Generation Internet program.
Computerworld

Podcast: iPhone privacy settings still allow apps to track users, plus Android's privacy measures

Last week, The Washington Post revealed that, despite update app tracking transparency measures, iPhone apps continue to track users. This presents a serious privacy issue, since the type of data gathered about a user's device could be specific enough to identify individual iPhones. And worse yet, The Washington Post revealed that this tracking occurs even when users explicitly ask apps not to do so. Apple's iOS competitor, Android, also has app privacy measures in place. In Android 11, app permissions automatically reset if a user hasn't used an app within a few months. Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis and Macworld executive editor Michael Simon join Juliet to discuss iPhone versus Android privacy measures and how fingerprinting affects individuals and enterprises.
dallassun.com

LeadsRx Announces Privacy Studio Software for IT Teams to Build a Data Clean Room

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx announced today a Privacy Studio for large enterprises to implement a privacy-first analytics platform for assessing marketing performance. LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ is available to IT teams and establishes a Data Clean Room (DCR) that houses and makes...
News Slashdot

Company That Routes Billions of Text Messages Quietly Discloses It Was Hacked

A company that is a critical part of the global telecommunications infrastructure used by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and several others around the world such as Vodafone and China Mobile, quietly disclosed that hackers were inside its systems for years, impacting more than 200 of its clients and potentially millions of cellphone users worldwide. From a report: The company, Syniverse, revealed in a filing dated September 27 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission that an unknown "individual or organization gained unauthorized access to databases within its network on several occasions, and that login information allowing access to or from its Electronic Data Transfer (EDT) environment was compromised for approximately 235 of its customers." A former Syniverse employee who worked on the EDT systems told Motherboard that those systems have information on all types of call records. [...] The company wrote that it discovered the breach in May 2021, but that the hack began in May of 2016.
The Verge

Yubico announces security keys with fingerprint readers

Yubico has announced a new line of security keys that lets you unlock accounts with a fingerprint. With older YubiKeys, logging in requires putting in a PIN and then tapping the key, but the new version can authenticate with just the tap (though the option to put in a PIN is still available if you’re wearing gloves or your fingers are wet). The convenience does come at a premium — the USB-A version of the YubiKey Bio costs $80, and the USB-C version costs $85.
SlashGear

Firefox Focus mobile privacy browser redesign adds shortcuts and dark theme

Mozilla has announced a redesign for its Firefox Focus mobile privacy browser, retaining the same simple and private browsing experience while improving things a bit for those who use the product regularly. Among other things, Firefox Focus now features shortcuts, an arguably vital feature for a browser that aims to get users to their destinations as easily as possible.
martechseries.com

Box Announces New Malware Deep Scan Capability in Box Shield To Combat Ransomware

Showcases advanced set of updates for threat detection and auto-classification powered by machine learning. Box, Inc. , the leading Content Cloud, announced new capabilities for Box Shield, the company’s flagship security control and intelligent threat detection solution, to help customers reduce the risk of ransomware by scanning files in near real-time as they are uploaded to Box. The new capabilities, which will be demonstrated later today at BoxWorks 2021, leverage deep learning technology and external threat intelligence to analyze files and stop sophisticated malware before it causes business disruption.
News Slashdot

US To Tell Critical Rail, Air Companies To Report Hacks, Name Cyber Chiefs

Why does virtually nobody oppose all of this madness? Just downloading a simple file from any random software company's website is now in itself an entire field of science. It will inexplicably say "failed" and show a partially-downloaded ".part" file on my desktop, over and over, until I've restarted it a hundred times with as many different (paid-for) proxies. Frequently, there's bizarre browser errors about the proxy "refusing connections" or the TLS certificate being "wrong" (even when it isn't), forcing.
News Slashdot

Microsoft Shares Windows 11 TPM Check Bypass For Unsupported PCs

Microsoft has published a new support webpage where they provide an official method to bypass the TPM 2.0 and CPU checks (TPM 1.2 is still required) and have Windows 11 installed on unsupported systems. Bleeping Computer reports:. [I]t looks like Microsoft couldn't ignore the fact that bypassing TPM checks is...
News Slashdot

Google Is About To Turn On Two-Factor Authentication By Default For Millions of Users

Google is reminding us that it will enable two-factor authentication for 150 million more accounts by the end of this year. The Verge reports:. In 2018, Google said that only 10 percent of its active accounts were using two-factor authentication. It has been pushing, prodding, and encouraging people to enable the setting ever since. Another prong of the effort will require more than 2 million YouTube creators to turn on two-factor authentication to protect their channels from takeover. Google says it has partnered with organizations to give away more than 10,000 hardware security keys every year. Its push for two-factor has made the technology readily available on your phone whether you use Android or iPhone.
NME

Microsoft announces extensive new accessibility features for Xbox

In a 40 minute showcase, Microsoft announced that it is adding a series of new accessibility features to the Xbox range in the coming months. The series of plans include improvements to all things Xbox, such as the Microsoft Store, the Xbox app on PC, Xbox Game Pass apps, and Xbox.com.
News Slashdot

US Presses Crypto Exchanges To Block Ransomware Profits

Cryptocurrency exchanges should've never been allowed to exist for this long. It's a ridiculous farce to have a huge international anti-money-laundering and sanctions system while people can casually saunter around them with cryptocurrencies, and this is why ransomware went from a rare oddity to a 9-digit industry crippling critical infrastructure. Outlawing the exchange of cryptocurrencies will set things back to how they were, with the pleasant side-effects of dismantling all sorts of criminal finance.
News Slashdot

Google Warns 14,000 Gmail Users Targeted By Russian Hackers

Just to make sure, configure your web server to write the requester IP address in the logs and do a whois on the IP to make sure it belongs to Google. User agent strings sent by requesters can very easily be faked. In fact, you sent whatever you want. I...
News Slashdot

FSF Warns Windows 11 'Deprives Users of Freedom and Digital Autonomy'

"October 5 marks the official release of Windows 11, a new version of the operating system that doesn't do anything at all to counteract Windows' long history of depriving users of freedom and digital autonomy," writes Free Software Foundation campaigns manager Greg Farough. "While we might have been encouraged by...
