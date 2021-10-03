CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for missing, endangered boy out of Braddock

 7 days ago
Police looking for missing, endangered boy out of Braddock Byron Harris Jr. was last seen on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. on Pine Way in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Braddock.

Byron Harris Jr. was last seen on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. on Pine Way in Braddock, with a man named Davon Brown, 36, who was driving a dark gray 2007 Honda Accord with the license plate LPJ-4986.

Police believe Harris may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Harris is described as a Black male, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is currently unknown.

Brown is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Braddock Police Department at 412-351-5400.

