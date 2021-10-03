CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EOS Climbs 10.08% In Rally

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - EOS was trading at $4.6592 by 13:00 (11:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The move upwards pushed EOS's market cap up to $4.3407B, or 0.20% of the total cryptocurrency...

XRP Climbs 10.34% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - XRP was trading at $1.18101 by 18:17 (16:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.34% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Saturday, October 9, 2021. The move upwards pushed XRP's market cap up to $54.73067B, or 2.35% of the total cryptocurrency...
Stacks Hits a 42.52% Gain — STX Striding to $3 Rapidly

Stacks Hits a 42.52% Gain — STX Striding to $3 Rapidly. Stacks gained 42.52% in the last 24 hours. STX’s price now stands at $2.08 in the last 24 hours. Stacks may hit gold soon. As crypto keeps revolutionizing the world and the economy of many nationals, many cryptos steadily...
Celer Network Price Surges to Over +23% As Bitcoin Trades to Over $54K

© Reuters. Celer Network Price Surges to Over +23% As Bitcoin Trades to Over $54K. CELR price surged to over +23%. Bitcoin trades above $54K. The crypto world continues to impress its investors with its slowly but surely rise from its bearish position in the past months. In fact, the total crypto market cap of the whole crypto space is now over $2.4 trillion, with a growth rate of +1% in the past 24-hours. Of course, this will not be possible without the help of crypto assets in the crypto space.
EOS Is Down By 3%

Over the past 24 hours, EOS’s (CRYPTO: EOS) price has fallen 3.46% to $4.68. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 21.0% gain, moving from $3.92 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for EOS...
Camber Energy is still hot as the stock soars on heavy volume, a day after nearly doubling

Camber Energy Inc. remained the hottest name on Wall Street, as the oil-and-gas company's stock is once again the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges ahead of Friday's open as the recent rollercoaster ride looked set to continue. The stock soared 28.4% in Friday's premarket on volume of 71.9 million shares, after it skyrocketed 95.9% on volume of 961.2 million shares on Thursday, which came after the company disclosed it had no plans for a reverse stock split. That run up followed a four-day losing streak in which the stock plummeted 76.1% on average daily volume of 474.7 million shares, which came after a six-day rally of 161.6% on average daily volume of 523.3 million shares. To put Friday's early rally in Camber Energy's stock in perspective, fellow "meme" stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. slipped 0.7% on volume of 263,369 shares and GameStop Corp. eased 0.2% on volume of 4,069 shares, according to FactSet. And futures for the S&P 500 were little changed.
Eos Energy Enterprises Insider Trades $1.9M In Company Stock

Bryant Riley, 10% Owner at Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), made a large insider sell on October 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Riley sold 131,886 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises at prices ranging from $14.11 to $14.23. The total transaction amounted to $1,871,367.
EOS, Basic Attention Token, DASH Price Analysis: 06 October

The cryptocurrency market flashed bearish signals with most altcoins registering a sell-off over the last 24 hours. The likes of EOS, BAT and DASH all depreciated too. EOS lost 6% and could move to trade near its immediate support of $3.90. BAT too traded close to its nearest price floor. Finally, DASH recorded a minor fall as the coin underwent a sell-off in the past 24 hours.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS at Critical Point, Price Might Go Either Way!

Tough fight ahead for both the bulls and bears, EOS may head either way. EOS bulls might face stiff resistance but they ain’t giving up so easily, indicators referring to buying interest. EOS/BTC is currently trading at .0000909 BTC with an intraday change of +1.62% while EOS/ETH is trading at...
Ethereum, Solana, EOS Price Analysis: 27 September

Ethereum showed signs of recovery as buyers started to make an entry into the market, over the last 24 hours, while the coin went up by 2.9%. Certain altcoins, however, independently moved on their charts and recorded losses. Solana and EOS were two of them. Solana lost 2.7% and was...
Forget Bitcoin: Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying It

It looks like Bitcoin may finally be making a recovery in Canada. After five months of trading lower and lower, Bitcoin finally started moving in an upwards direction this week. It’s been a crazy year for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin alone climbed 460% between October and mid-April. Then it fell from April to July by 15%.
Shiba Inu is now a top-20 cryptocurrency with SHIB price soaring 300% in 9 days

Shiba Inu's circulating market valuation jumped to $11.08 billion earlier this week and is currently above $10 billion, putting it in the top-20 by market cap for the first time. As a result, the Dogecoin-inspired meme cryptocurrency became more valuable than popular blockchain projects like Stellar (XLM), Polygon (MATIC), and Tron (TRX).
The 3 Most Underrated Canadian Stocks

There are plenty of stocks out there to choose from, some good and some bad. The good ones stand the test of time and deliver superior returns to investors. The bad ones underperform or in some cases even go bust. Everybody knows these two types of stocks. What fewer people...
Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Repsol

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (OTC:REPYY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR13.5, which is approximately 16.27% above the present share price of $13.44. Cuadrado expects Repsol to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
