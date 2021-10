I have written to you all before in this space about the dog population at my house. Everybody here has their own dog. My dog, Buddy Rogers, was rescued off of County Road 19 not far from where I live in Wilcox County. None of us are sure of his breed. No doubt it is a combination. To look at him you would agree there was a bulldog in the mix, and maybe some kind of birddog. He is black and white and short and kind of chunky. He is very smart though, and claims exclusive ownership to the big, fuzzy pink rug beside me bed.

WILCOX COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO