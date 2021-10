We’re back! Art at the Lakes is the largest art show fundraiser in Sun Lakes. Next month, there will be a call for artists to participate in the show. Applications will be emailed by Nov. 15 to those artists who have participated in the show previously, and for those of you who have given us an email address. If you have not been in the show, applications will be available after Nov. 15 in the Cottonwood and IronOaks art rooms, and at the Cottonwood Palo Verde Administration office. You may also request an application at [email protected] beginning Nov. 15.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO