VACAVILLE (CBS13) — With the pandemic, the need for essential jobs has been greatly accelerated—particularly jobs in the automotive industry. As electric cars become more and more mainstream, the industry is struggling to keep up with these new technologies. That’s what inspired the creation of this new pre-apprenticeship program, aimed at preparing young students for a wide range of successful careers within the automotive industry. Chip Reeves has been teaching teens about cars for twelve years and is currently the automotive tech teacher at Will C. Wood High school in Vacaville. “Cars have always been my passion and so to be able to...

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO