Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Central Orangeburg, Edgefield by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 07:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Central Orangeburg; Edgefield; McCormick; Northwestern Orangeburg; Southeastern Orangeburg Patchy Dense Fog Developing This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the CSRA and Southern Midlands with visibilities being reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution as visibilities can vary over short distances. Visibilities are expected to improve by 10 am.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0