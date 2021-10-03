Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-03 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Patchy Dense Fog Developing This Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of the CSRA and Southern Midlands with visibilities being reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Motorists are urged to use caution as visibilities can vary over short distances. Visibilities are expected to improve by 10 am.alerts.weather.gov
