Packers vs Steelers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 4
After an exciting road trip out west, the Packers come back home to take on the Steelers. Pittsburgh has had Green Bay's number recently, winning the last 5 regular season matchups (although the Packers won the one playoff game between these two teams in that stretch). Most recently, the Steelers beat the Packers with a last second field goal in 2017 - a game Brett Hundley started. In 2013, the Steelers scored a late touchdown to win against a Packers squad led by Matt Flynn.cheeseheadtv.com
