Sixty Years Of ‘A for Andromeda’

❉ An appreciation of the cold SF thriller whose first episode went out on 3 October 1961. When coming up with ideas for a long running science fiction serial in 1963, the team assigned decided not to let it revolve around a computer. Instead, they went for a time machine. Doctor Who wouldn’t fight a sentient computer until 1966, and viewers with amazing memories may have recognised the sound effects. This was because in 1961, A for Andromeda was transmitted, and its story of a supercomputer and its beautiful and sinister slave designed by a distant civilisation, was a huge success. With one exception, the audience figures increased each week as viewers became hooked by the intriguing and exciting plot. It quickly spawned a sequel, a continuation from the moment they left off. The BBC had found its new Quatermass.