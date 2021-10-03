CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hays State’s Journey Campaign surpasses goal

 7 days ago
All good things must come to an end, and Fort Hays State University’s Journey campaign — the largest fundraising campaign in university history — is no exception. The Journey campaign kicked off Homecoming of 2016 with a goal of raising $100 million in support of FHSU and its students over a five-year period. Those years have flown by, and not only was that ambitious goal reached – it was surpassed. Fort Hays State University is thrilled to announce that throughout the Journey campaign a total of $112,769,457 has been raised.

