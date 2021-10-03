CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoonigans Built an IRL Warthog From Halo With 1,000 Horsepower

Hoonigans built an IRL Warthog from Halo with a Ford engine and 1,000 horsepower, and it’s as cool as you’d expect. The upcoming release of the next installment in the video game series is on the horizon. However, a part of Halo already exists in real life. One of these always seems to make an appearance when a new Halo game is releasing, but this one is different. Hoonigans Warthog is fully functional and specifically built for the Master Chief himself. Not to mention that it’s incredibly powerful and entirely custom built.

