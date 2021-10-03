CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Macaulay Culkin Has Evolved From His Child Star Days

By Nataly Owala
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce in a while, we come across something that reminds us of how much we have aged. Sometimes, it’s the babies around us who suddenly have become old enough to attend school. Other times, it’s a simple thing like not being able to get up as fast as we did in our teens. In 2020, however, that reminder of how fast time had flown was a tweet by Macaulay Culkin. It went something as simple as this: “ Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.” Culkin’s tweet attracted the attention of many who grew up watching him. For a while back there, Christmas could as well have been renamed ‘ Macaulay Culkin Holiday’ because he was all we knew. Simply known as ‘the boy in Home Alone’ according to Arsenio Hall, Culkin was without a doubt a child star with one of the biggest worldwide breaks ever.

