CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Sidney Walton, beloved WWII veteran, dies at 102

By Matt Meyer
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjEcS_0cFfqgRR00

SAN DIEGO — Sidney Walton, a San Diego World War II veteran who traveled the country even as he surpassed age 100, has died, his family announced. He was 102.

The veteran, who spent much of his adult life in San Diego, had been working on his “No Regrets Tour” : attempting to visit all 50 states and meet all 50 governors “in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly shrinking number of WWII vets and the sacrifices they made to save America,” his son, Paul, wrote.

News Now: What to know about the march shutting down parts of downtown

“Sidney always regretted missing an opportunity to meet some of the last Civil War veterans, and wanted to give everyone a chance to meet a WWII veteran before it was too late,” Paul explained.

In the end, Walton came up just 10 states shy of his goal: He visited Oklahoma on Sept. 28 to meet his 40th governor, Gov. Kevin Stitt.

His son said that Walton “passed away peacefully” Saturday morning in Santa Monica, “surrounded by his loving family.” It ended a life marked by military service and advocacy for others who served.

“I joined the Army to fight Hitler,” Walton was quoted as saying. He left City College of New York at age 21 to enlist just nine months before Pearl Harbor.

He later had a civilian job at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, where he lived starting in 1960. Walton lived in Clairemont until his wife’s death in 1982, at which time he moved to Rancho Bernardo.

One of the many highlights in Walton’s later life included honors during the Super Bowl LIV coin toss . The San Diegan also met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as part of ceremonies marking the 75th year since D-Day.

Funeral services will be arranged in San Diego, family said. Details were still pending Saturday afternoon.

You can read more about Walton’s life on his website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

U.S. Army soldier who died during WWII posthumously awarded

IRVINE, Ky. - A soldier in the United States Army who severed during World War II and died in the final weeks of the war, was posthumously awarded on Wednesday. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., presented the medals to the fallen soldier’s brother, retired U.S. Army Col. Donald C. Hardy, at his home in Irvine, Kentucky, FOX News reported.
IRVINE, KY
WRDW-TV

Local WWII veterans receive honorary aviation experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Surviving World War II heroes from the local community took to the skies Sunday, September 19 as proud recipients of honorary, Dream Flights in restored WWII-era Stearman biplanes. The flights, conducted by the non-profit organization Dream Flights, were part of Operation September Freedom. This operation is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte native, WWII veteran turns 100 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coy Shue, World War II veteran who served in the Marine Corps., just turned 100 years old. The Charlotte natives family threw him the celebration of a lifetime Saturday with friends and a few local first responders. [ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘He’s a hero’: US Marine who fought...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

‘Quite honored:’ Grand Strand WWII, Vietnam veterans receive Quilts of Valor

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand veterans were honored for their service Saturday, presented with gifts that have gratitude in every stitch. World War II veteran Leo Garmusz and Vietnam War veteran Fred Tinney both received Quilts of Valor during a ceremony. The handmade blankets are made and presented to those who have served the country.
MILITARY
Paso Robles Daily News

Local WWII veteran to be honored with a Dream Flight in vintage plane

–Robert Hager of Paso Robles, a 95-year old World War II Navy veteran is being honored Wednesday with a Dream Flight in a vintage WWII biplane. Hager served in the Navy for three years from the ages of 17-20 and was discharged in 1946 with the rank of SKT 3/c, which stands for Storekeeper Technical Third Class. “Which means I dealt with parts for submarines. I did not deal with pencils, toilet paper, et cetera,” said Hager.
PASO ROBLES, CA
transylvaniatimes.com

WWII Veteran Remembers Battle Of The Bulge

Editor's note: Alex Eberhardt interviewed Crawford Shearer, a U.S. Army veteran, for this story. "I was born in Scotland, so I wasn't a U.S. citizen. My family moved to the U.S. when I was 6, but I got my citizenship papers after I joined the Army. My family lived in Detroit, Michigan. I was drafted into the United States Army on Dec. 21, 1942, on my birthday. I was 20 years old. I was sworn into the Army at Fort Custer, in Battle Creek, Michigan. We left there in January and went to Camp Bowie, Texas, for eight weeks of training, then to Camp Hood, Texas, for advanced training. I went to communications school in Camp Atterbury, Indiana, for eight weeks, then re-joined my outfit in camp Breckenridge, Kentucky.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Donald Trump
Bay News 9

WWII veteran pilot takes his dream flight

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — At 99-years-old, Army Veteran Joseph Fik reconnected with a piece of his past — a World War II era Boeing Stearman biplane. It's a moment he shared with his two daughters Debbie Greenbaum and Marcie Sanders. What You Need To Know. The non-profit Dream Flights honors Veterans...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
my40.tv

WWII Merchant Mariner sailors to get long-deserved recognition as combat veterans

BREVARD, NORTH CAROLINA (WLOS) — Brevard resident and World War II veteran Harold Wellington traveled to Baltimore for the 2020/21 American Merchant Marine Veteran Convention and Congressional Gold Medal celebration. This year, the convention is notable because the U.S. Government will recognize the Merchant Marines who fought during the Battle for the Atlantic of World War II as combat veterans.
BREVARD, NC
KRGV

Valley WWII veteran marks 100th birthday with special flight

Hidalgo County honored a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old this week by taking him on the flight of his life. With the help of a nonprofit organization called Dream Flights, Eugene Gutierrez received a one-of-a-kind birthday gift: the chance to fly in a 1942 World War II aircraft.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Wwii#Downtown San Diego#City College Of New York#Super Bowl#The San Diegan#The Oval Office
Bowling Green Daily News

WWII veteran Tarter honored with award

Normally a quiet place, befitting a retiree’s residence, Leon Tarter’s home on Bowling Green’s South Park Drive was a beehive of activity Wednesday. And Tarter – the reason for all the food, flowers, flags and festivity – took it all in stride. “They’re kinda paying me respect for my life,”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
yourcentralvalley.com

WWII veteran’s remains finally laid to rest in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – ‘Closure’ is the word family members of Royal Lawrence Waltz repeated on Monday as they finally got to honor him at his final resting place, nearly 77 years after he died in the battle of Tarawa. More than 1,000 soldiers died in that battle, and more...
HANFORD, CA
WTWO/WAWV

104-year-old WWII veteran has a passion for life

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For 104 years, Ned B. Kent has passionately embraced life. Even today, at an assisted living facility, he stays very busy taking care of the flowers and plants. “I water the 64 pots inside Monday, Wednesday and Friday and as soon as I get that done there’s something out here to […]
WASHINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas WWII veteran, 98, finally receives Purple Heart

More than three-quarters of a century later, half a world away from where he was injured fighting a global war on a foreign beach, Onofrio “No-No” Zicari finally received his due. Zicari, an Army private who stormed France’s Normandy coast on D-Day, June 6, 1944, was presented in Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
longisland.com

American Airpower Museum and NYS Senator Kevin Thomas Honor WWII Veteran

World War II Veteran Salvatore Citrano of Farmingdale will celebrate his 96th birthday on September 30, 2021. His daughter reached out to New York State Senator Kevin Thomas to make this birthday something special. Last year Senator Thomas honored Sal with the New York State Liberty Medal, the highest honor bestowed by the Senate. How could the Senator top that award?
FARMINGDALE, NY
WANE-TV

104-year-old WWII veteran receives highest Hoosier award

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Ned B. Kent, a 104-year-old World War II veteran from southwest Indiana, received the “Sagamore of the Wabash” on Friday, the highest honor the state’s governor can bestow. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter presented Kent with the award on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb....
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Now

WWII veteran's remains brought home after nearly 77 years

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A World War II veteran was finally returned home on Monday after nearly 77 years. Marine Private, First Class Royal Lawrence Waltz will be buried at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. He was killed in the battle of Tarawa on the island of Betio. 1,019 other...
HANFORD, CA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

2K+
Followers
547
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy