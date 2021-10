The Detroit Lions lost two of their best players early in Sunday's 24-14 loss in Chicago. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow left the game in the first half with a toe injury and did not return. Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, who led the Lions in sacks (10.0) last season, left early with an ankle injury that the team later updated to a foot injury. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Okwara's injury was an Achilles, and that it "didn't look good."

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO