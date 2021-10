The NRL Grand Final will see the South Sydney Rabbitohs take on the Penrith Panthers on Sunday.The showdown had been in doubt amid concerns around the pandemic in Queensland, where the match is being held.But the state reported only three Covid cases on Friday and it means fans are expected to be allowed to attend the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The match will see Rabbitohs head coach Wayne Bennett in his 10th Grand Final. Here is everything you need to know.When is the NRL Grand Final?The match takes place on Sunday night in Brisbane at 7.30pm, which will be 10.30am...

RUGBY ・ 9 DAYS AGO