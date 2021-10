ATLANTA — A viral video showing a Georgia state trooper kicking a man on the ground in Atlanta has some people questioning if the use of force was necessary. The video starts right after a trooper with Georgia State Patrol tried to pull over a man for not wearing a seatbelt. GSP said the man drove off, then got out of the car and ran, and that’s where the video, posted on ATL Uncensored's Instagram account, picks up.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO