River City Girls 2 Receives First Trailer Highlighting Playable Cast and Fast-Paced Brawling; PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
Arc System Works has shared the first official trailer for the upcoming River City Girls 2, highlighting various playable characters and their chaotic, swift fighting styles. Developed by Wayforward, known for their extensive history with the Shantae series, River City Girls is a 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up series of games where players do as one would expect.noisypixel.net
