37-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in North Center

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash that followed a shooting between occupants of two vehicles in the city’s North Center neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue when an on-duty K9 officer witnessed shots being fired from the Camry and began pursuing the vehicle.

The Camry then struck a Nissan Rogue near the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road, causing a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown which direction the Rogue was traveling.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Following the crash, the occupants inside the Camry fled the scene on foot and have not been located.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.