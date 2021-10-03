CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

37-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in North Center

By WGN Web Desk
WGN News
WGN News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9iEL_0cFfoHM800

CHICAGO A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash that followed a shooting between occupants of two vehicles in the city’s North Center neighborhood Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said a Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road from Damen Avenue when an on-duty K9 officer witnessed shots being fired from the Camry and began pursuing the vehicle.

The Camry then struck a Nissan Rogue near the 2400 block of West Irving Park Road, causing a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown which direction the Rogue was traveling.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Rogue, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for observation but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Following the crash, the occupants inside the Camry fled the scene on foot and have not been located.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN TV

No injuries after shots fired at Harvey police officer

HARVEY, Ill. — No one is injured after shots were fired at a Harvey police officer Saturday night, according to police. Police said an off-duty Harvey police officer on his way to work was shot at by an unknown perpetrator near the intersection of 154th Street and Woods Street. The perpetrator caused a car crash while fleeing the scene and is not in custody.
HARVEY, IL
WGN News

2 teens among 3 people injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — Two teenagers were among three people shot in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood Saturday night, according to police. The people were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 7:55 p.m. when they were shot at by an unknown perpetrator inside a dark vehicle. A 16-year-old girl was struck to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 4 injured in Wicker Park shooting

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in Wicker Park Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the people were in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 3:42 a.m. when a perpetrator traveling in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire, striking five people. A […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
WGN TV

42-year-old man dead after drowning in Highland Lake

ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A 42-year-old man is dead after drowning in Highland Lake Saturday morning, according to police. Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies said officers were dispatched to Highland Lake at 34481 North Circle Drive in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a 42-year-old Chicago man who entered the lake but did not resurface.
ROUND LAKE, IL
WGN News

Man dead, 2 kids injured after four-vehicle Beach Park crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A four-vehicle crash in Beach Park left one man dead and two children injured. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Green Bay Road north of Wadsworth Road for a crash. Officials said a Jeep Patriot, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was traveling northbound on Green Bay […]
BEACH PARK, IL
WGN News

2 teens injured in Chicago Lawn shooting

CHICAGO — Two teens were shot in the city’s Chicago Lawn community area Saturday evening, leaving one of them in critical condition, according to police. Police said an 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were on the street in the 2500 block of West 70th Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. when an unknown dark-colored SUV pulled […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Irving Park#Area Three
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
WGN TV

Police: 2 men shot dead overnight in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Police in Hammond are investigating a shooting overnight that left two men dead. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 this morning in the 700 block of Locust Street. Authorities found one male victim in a vehicle with a bullet wound to his head. Police said a second man was found lying in a yard nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.
HAMMOND, IN
WGN News

3 people injured in West Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Three people were injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the individuals were in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m.when an occupant inside a dark Jeep opened fire, striking three people. A 55-year-old man was struck to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 71, shot by husband who mistook her for home intruder

CHICAGO — A 71-year-old woman was shot by her husband who mistook her for a home intruder in the city’s West Town neighborhood. Chicago police said the woman was entering her home on the 2100 block of West Superior Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when she was shot in the lower back. Her husband, who […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Student arrested in Texas school shooting released from jail

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – An 18-year-old student accused in a shooting at a Texas high school has been released from jail after posting bond. Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County jail Thursday after he was jailed a day earlier on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police accuse Simpkins […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
698
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy