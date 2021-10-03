The Mercury’s Sound Off for Sunday, Oct. 3
— It’s past time to investigate Dr. Fauci’s role in the gain of function research. If he is found to be complicit. he should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. President Biden’s top generals and his Secretary of Defense confirmed in sworn testimony to Congress that he disregarded their advice on Afghanistan. This directly refutes Biden’s televised statements regarding the disastrous withdrawal. Even Democrat Senators expressed outrage in the hearing that hundreds of Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan and getting no help from the Biden Administration. This is another failure where Biden has no one to blame but himself!www.pottsmerc.com
