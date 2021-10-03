CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The Case for Building More Mid-Sized Housing in our Cities

By Kaley Overstreet
ArchDaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning cities and the way that we comfortably live in them is often a pull between many things. From creating affordable housing for all, enhancing community facilities and amenities, and designing walkable neighborhoods, all aspects of urban design have trade-offs, or do they? While there are many reasons why cities are becoming increasingly more expensive, dense, and less pedestrian-friendly, one of the key drivers behind the increase in unaffordability has to do with the way that outdated zoning codes drive the lack of available housing that they regulate.

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Community leaders join forces to address affordable housing on West Side

CHICAGO — As Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 pandemic moratorium on evictions expired this week, residents and activists alike grew concerned over access to affordable housing in Chicago. Religious and community leaders teamed up with non-profits to make a dent in the problem in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. The...
CHICAGO, IL
News On 6

Oklahoma Housing Market Booming As More People Choose To Build New Houses

The housing market in Oklahoma is so hot right now, existing homes are selling faster than realtors can list them. That has some buyers looking for another option. The owner of Birch Co. said since it's a seller’s market, he's seeing more buyers compromise on the location, quality, and cost of existing homes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Chicago

West Garfield Park Celebrates Groundbreaking On New Affordable Housing Project, C.A.R.E. Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders gathered in West Garfield Park on Saturday at the groundbreaking for a new affordable housing building expected to open next year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports the pandemic appears to have only increased the demand for affordable housing. A church leader said, by sometime next year, a vacant lot in West Garfield Park will be home to a brand new affordable housing project called C.A.R.E. Manor. And when you talk about demand for affordable housing in Chicago right now, construction hasn’t even begun on the 43-unit building, and there is already a growing waitlist. “We’ve been working, and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
wtae.com

Nearly century-old YMCA building revamped into affordable housing

PITTSBURGH — The former Centre Avenue YMCA in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood is almost 100-years old and was in rough shape. But $7 million and one year later, it's completely revamped and providing affordable housing to dozens of people. Watch the report from the Hill District in the video player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ArchDaily

Exploring the Principles of ReUrbanism: Adaptive Reuse at the City Scale

Exploring the Principles of ReUrbanism: Adaptive Reuse at the City Scale. Cities around the globe have widely adopted the concept of adaptive reuse and the importance of investing in historic sites and bringing them into the present day. Instead of focusing on brand new, ground-up construction, many are seeing the value in repurposing structure for new programs. Old churches are becoming restaurants, factories are transformed into museums and apartments, and warehouses are designed to become iconic office spaces. But beyond individual buildings, some planners and preservationists are reimagining what it means to revitalize in a similar way, but at a city scale, and how we can determine the buildings that would benefit our neighborhoods if they are repurposed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Austin Weekly News

West Side nonprofit to break ground on affordable apartments Saturday

United for Better Living (UBL), a West Garfield Park human services nonprofit, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a four-story, 43-unit affordable apartment building that will be built at 4531-59 W. Washington Blvd., across the street from its headquarters at 4540 W. Washington Blvd. Rev. David Todd Whittley, the president...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Boomers#Missing Middle Housing
CBS Chicago

Groundbreaking For More Affordable Housing Happening Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — More affordable housing is coming to the west Garfield Park neighborhood. The official groundbreaking for the Care Manor Affordable Housing Project is happening Saturday afternoon near Washington and Kenton. When the project is finished, there will be 43 units of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments; along with reserved parking, a play area for kids, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer aiming to build more affordable housing in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A developer wants to work on an affordable housing development project on Canal Street in Easton, city Mayor Sal Panto said at a news conference Wednesday. The city wants to work on the project with the developer, PIRHL, which was involved in the Mill at Easton project.
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
US News and World Report

Chicago Debates Saving or Sacrificing Ash Trees

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago environmental advocates want the city to put some of its federal coronavirus relief money toward saving ash trees. The city in 2008 began an inoculation program for ash trees, aiming to protect them against the emerald ash borer beetle. But the program ended in 2018 and the city decided to let the remaining 50,000 ash trees die off.
CHICAGO, IL
Mount Vernon News

Commercial Space for Rent

Commercial property: 107 Harcourt Rd, great location and frontage, blacktop parking, recent remodel, adjacent to Ariel Park entrance, $1800 per month includes mowing and trash. Call 740-627-1562.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
BBC

Abersoch: North Wales Housing Association told to build more homes

There are calls for a housing association to build affordable homes on land it owns in an area where almost 40% of properties are second homes. Gwynedd councillor Dewi Roberts said North Wales Housing Association could build up to 15 houses on land it owns near Bryn Garmon, in Abersoch.
ECONOMY
Chicago Sun-Times

HUD secretary visits Chicago: ‘The lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis’

On a visit to Chicago, the nation’s top housing official made it clear the housing crisis is nearing a point of no return. “We know that the lack of affordable housing in this country is a crisis,” Marcia Fudge said Tuesday morning at Casa Queretaro, 2012 W. 17th St. “There’s nowhere in this country today where a person making minimum wage can even afford a two-bedroom apartment —nowhere. We know that renters are behind on their rent because of COVID. If we cannot fix this now, I do not know if it can be fixed.”
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy