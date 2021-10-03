LIHEAP and LIHWAP: Application Intake Open

EPA announced up to $3 million in funding for locally-focused environmental education grants under the Environmental Education (EE) Local Grant Program. EPA will award grants in each of EPA’s 10 Regions, for no less than $50,000 and no more than $100,000 each, for a total of 30-40 grants nationwide. The 2021 Requests for Application (RFA) notice is now posted on www.grants.gov. Applications are due Dec. 6, 2021. Applicants should choose the RFA that is for the location of the project. EPA’s Office of Environmental Education will also host two webinars on how to write a competitive application and to address commonly asked questions related to the 2021 EE Local Grants RFA.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO