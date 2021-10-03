CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIHEAP and LIHWAP: Application Intake Open

 7 days ago

Hoosiers can apply for assistance to help with their utility costs, including a new program focused on household water expenses. IHCDA’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) EAP provides a one-time annual benefit that can assist you with the high cost of home energy and can help if you are about to get disconnected. An EAP benefit will not cover all of your annual heating and electrics costs, so you should continue to pay your bills regularly.

