They did it! After two somewhat dicey showings to start the preseason, the Flyers were back last night with just about as close to their opening night roster as you could get against the Capitals, and with a pretty strong showing, they were able to pick up their first win of the preseason. It wasn’t perfect, but it was certainly a right direction, and if nothing else, a solid start for what very well could be that opening night lineup. It’s a bit of positivity, and we’ll certainly take it.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO