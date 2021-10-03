Cellphones are a privilege — not a right

Out our way, technology may come slow, but it does come. You learn to be patient and to never assume what now is be all that there ever will be. Years ago, I served on a national church committee that took me all over the USA. I was in Atlanta and had gone into a Krispy Kreme, a national chain I had heard about but had never seen. As I was standing there a beautiful blonde came up beside me and started commenting on the display. I was both startled and flattered by her interest in me. Fortunately, before I could respond she said, "I have to hang up now, I have another call coming in." Turns out, she had a Bluetooth mobile device in her ear. I had never seen one before, but I caught on quickly, kept my mouth shut and walked out before I embarrassed myself with my ignorance.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO