Politics

ENDORSEMENT: Vote 'yes' on 78 to end sleazy slush funds

By The Gazette editorial board
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado entered the Great Pandemic without a “rainy day fund” to help immediately combat the catastrophe. That is not the fault of state politicians who had recently taken office. Much of the blame belongs to former Gov. John Hickenlooper and others who mismanaged federal funds allocated for our state. To...

POINT | Yes on 78; nix exec. branch slush funds

Most Coloradans would probably assume that all state spending is approved by the General Assembly. We all learned early on in school about “checks and balances” – and how the legislative branch has the “power of the purse.” And even if executive branch slush funds occur in other states, or at the federal level, surely Colorado is more transparent and accountable when it comes to state funds.
ENDORSEMENTS: The Gazette's recommendations on issues and candidates

EDITOR’S NOTE: As ballots arrive throughout Colorado, we encourage all those who are informed, registered and of a kind and compassionate heart and mind to vote in the Nov. 2 election. Below, the Gazette editorial board presents recommendations on how to vote based on our research and discussions among ourselves and with a diverse variety of community leaders. We offer these endorsements as a voting aid and encourage prospective voters to include a variety of resources in their decisions. As always, The Gazette strives to favor candidates and ballot measures that promise to improve our economy, quality of life, public safety, transportation, education, and family-friendly, business-friendly environment. Thanks for considering our suggestions, and enjoy the privilege of voting!
ENDORSEMENTS: Vote to put our kids first

A litany of issues — masks, race, vaccines, financing and more — brings school boards to the fore of our national discourse. Education has emerged as the central battlefield in the midst of cultural and political turmoil. With voters electing board members on Nov. 2, The Gazette Editorial Board is endorsing candidates in School Districts 11, 49, and 20.
Monument seeks greater fiscal flexibility with ballot issue 2E | Elections 2021

Monument voters in November will have a chance to extend a streak that has allowed city officials to retain revenue beyond statutory limits. If approved, ballot measure 2E would empower officials to retain funds exceeding a legally established revenue limit and put the money toward road construction and maintenance. The measure would not raise taxes but would allow the city to spend excess funds it collects between the 2021 and 2028 fiscal years. If the measure does not pass, the town would be required to refund any excess revenue collected during those years.
Money pours in to "vote yes" efforts on COS issues

"Vote yes" committees for the city of Colorado Springs' two ballot issues on the Nov. 2 ballot are drawing big money, with most coming from the usual suspects — construction companies, police and fire organizations, philanthropists, and developers. The committee Yes for Trails, Open Space and Parks is promoting the...
John Hickenlooper
Cory Gardner
Donald Trump
