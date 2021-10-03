ENDORSEMENT: Vote 'yes' on 78 to end sleazy slush funds

EDITOR’S NOTE: As ballots arrive throughout Colorado, we encourage all those who are informed, registered and of a kind and compassionate heart and mind to vote in the Nov. 2 election. Below, the Gazette editorial board presents recommendations on how to vote based on our research and discussions among ourselves and with a diverse variety of community leaders. We offer these endorsements as a voting aid and encourage prospective voters to include a variety of resources in their decisions. As always, The Gazette strives to favor candidates and ballot measures that promise to improve our economy, quality of life, public safety, transportation, education, and family-friendly, business-friendly environment. Thanks for considering our suggestions, and enjoy the privilege of voting!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO