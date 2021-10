They picked up their first win of the preseason on Saturday, and since that dam was broken, the Flyers seem to be rolling here. They faced a lineup of effectively, if we’re honest here, Providence Bruins, and while goaltender Jeremy Swayman once again gave them a lot of trouble, the Flyers put together a pretty dominant effort, kept their heads down, and picked up a win in overtime. They were without a number of what should be their regulars, but they still looked sharp all the same, and there was a lot to like in this showing.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO