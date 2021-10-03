Arkansas Basketball: 2021-22 season preview and outlook for Razorbacks

Saturday night, the Texas Tech football program laid yet another humiliating egg under the guidance of head coach Matt Wells in a 52-31 loss to TCU at home, a loss that wasn’t as close as the final score might indicate. It was the team’s second inexcusable blowout to an in-state rival in three weeks following the 70-35 spanking in Austin that opened Big 12 play. But more significant than the mark in the loss column, something that we’ve grown accustomed to, was the fact that this game cemented the fan base’s apathy towards the program and its embattled leader.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO