Ecuador Plans To Pardon Inmates Following Prison Riot To Free Up Space; Terminally Ill, Women, And Persons WIth Disabilities Prioritized
Ecuador plans to pardon around 2,000 inmates following a recent riot to free up some space in prison. Bolivar Garzon, the director of Ecuador's prison agency SNAI, said that women, those with disabilities, and terminally ill inmates will be prioritized on the pardon list and foreign nationals will be deported. As of press writing, 82 cases are being processed.www.hngn.com
Comments / 1