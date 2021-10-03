CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Ecuador Plans To Pardon Inmates Following Prison Riot To Free Up Space; Terminally Ill, Women, And Persons WIth Disabilities Prioritized

By Camille Hembrod
hngn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcuador plans to pardon around 2,000 inmates following a recent riot to free up some space in prison. Bolivar Garzon, the director of Ecuador's prison agency SNAI, said that women, those with disabilities, and terminally ill inmates will be prioritized on the pardon list and foreign nationals will be deported. As of press writing, 82 cases are being processed.

www.hngn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

QUITO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Four wounded in fresh inmate clash at riot-hit Ecuador prison

Four people were wounded and police were shot at on Saturday in a new clash between prisoners at the Ecuadorian prison where 118 people were killed just days earlier in the country's deadliest inmate riot. Police commander Tannya Varela said there was a shootout between inmates at the prison in Guayaquil. Officers neutralized the confrontation and maintained control of the prison, the police force said. Elite police teams entered the facility, supported by soldiers and a military tank, according to video released by the force.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
Fresno Bee

Ecuador declares prison emergency after 118 killed in riot

Ecuador's president has declared a state of emergency in the prison system following a battle among gang members in a coastal lockup that killed at least 118 people and injured 79 in what authorities say was the worst prison bloodbath ever in the country. Officials said at least five of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ecuador deploys thousands of police, soldiers after prison riot

Ecuador on Friday deployed thousands of police and soldiers to secure its violent prisons as relatives of convicts caught up in one of South America's deadliest inmate riots clamored for news about their fate. At least 118 inmates were killed, six of them beheaded, as rival gangs armed with guns and grenades went to war at the Guayaquil prison on Tuesday. Another 86 wounded were wounded, six critically, according to Ecuador's prisons authority. It was the latest in a string of bloody clashes in Ecuador's broken prison system, with 237 inmates killed so far this year -- up from 103 in 2020.
SOCIETY
IBTimes

Police Fight For Control Of Ecuador Prison After Riot Carnage

Nearly 1,000 police battled Thursday for control of an Ecuador prison where rioting left at least 116 inmates dead, some of them decapitated, as rival drug gangs went to war armed with guns and grenades. Another 80 prisoners were wounded, according to Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, in one of the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Riot#Ecuador#Casualties#Snai#Cnn
CBS News

WorldView: Deadly prison riot in Ecuador

More than 100 people are dead after a massive prison fight in Ecuador. Former London police officer Wayne Couzens gets a life sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard. Beijing announces COVID-19 restrictions for the Winter Olympics. And a court in Canada upholds compensation for Indigenous families. Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" from London with a roundup of global headlines.
PROTESTS
kyma.com

Mexico says it caught replacement leader of drug gang

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say they have caught the replacement leader of a drug gang involved in a bloody turf battle in central Mexico. The suspect was allegedly appointed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima gang after the group’s founder was arrested in 2020. Prosecutors in the north-central...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Drowning of nine US marines blamed on Covid burnout

An investigation into the deaths of eight US marines and a navy corpsman who died in the sinking of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) in 2020 were reportedly blighted by Covid burnout as well as miscommunications, according to reports. The investigation, which was commissioned by the US marine corps and released on Wednesday, found several issues with command structures, vehicle maintenance and false assumptions before the sinking of the 26-ton AAV on 30 July 2020.During a training drill off San Diego, California, the situation unfolded after the AAV took off from the USS Somerset and water started to fill the...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Mexico agree to revamp fight against drug cartels

The United States and Mexico agreed Friday to overhaul their fight against drug trafficking to address the root causes and step up efforts to curb cross-border arms smuggling. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants Washington to invest in regional economic development instead of sending helicopter gunships and other weapons to take on powerful drug cartels. Both countries said it was time for a rethink after more than a decade during which the United States provided military firepower, technical support and security training under a program called the Merida Initiative. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his first visit to Mexico as the top US diplomat, said more needed to be done in areas including tackling arms trafficking, money laundering and drug addiction.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US deportation flights took 7,500 to Haiti: IOM

More than 7,500 Haitian migrants were deported in less than three weeks by the United States, which chartered 70 flights, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. "For two weeks we had a minimum of three flights a day and up to eight during the most intense period," Giuseppe Loprete, director of IOM in Haiti, said.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy