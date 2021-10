An Anchorage hospital is rationing care, while rural hospitals are attempting to stretch supplies as long as possible until they can transfer patients to the city. Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals across the country have been preparing for a scenario in which a large number of Covid-19 patients overwhelms their ability to care for them. During earlier pandemic waves, some facilities around the country approached a similar stage, though not all states required them to disclose when they needed to activate crisis teams.

