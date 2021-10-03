CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Looking back at 5 Cardinals-Dodgers postseason series

By Russ Robinson
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the possibility of a Cardinals-Dodgers wild card game looming, let’s take a look back at five previous postseason matchups. The 11-time World Series Champions St. Louis Cardinals and the 7-time World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be on a collision course to meet for the sixth time in postseason play. Yes, these two historic and stored franchises could be facing each other again in a one game winner-take-all Wild Card game on October 6th.

redbirdrants.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Division Series#Cardinals Dodgers#Wild Card#Nlcs
FOX40

Giants Hall of Famer Cepeda on playoff game against Dodgers

(KTXL) — FOX40 sat down with San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame player Orlando Cepeda ahead of the team’s NL West Playoff game against the Dodgers.  “That guy, he can hit,” Cepeda noted, while watching Sunday’s game.  FOX40’s Rowena Shaddox also got to watch last weekend’s game with Cepeda — the winning game that clinched […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers prepare for postseason without Clayton Kershaw

LOS ANGELES ― Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a mere formality after the left-hander aggravated an injury that is expected to end his 2021 season. Manager Dave Roberts said the injury hardly caught him by surprise. I think we all knew the possibility that it could get to this point," Roberts said.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Looking good, Cardinals await Giants or Dodgers in NL wild-card game

There’s something about that uniform, and I’m not echoing Madison Bumgarner’s poignant take on the Giants on Thursday night. I’m talking about the St. Louis Cardinals, looming as a dangerous threat in the National League’s wild-card game Wednesday. It’s one of the great uniforms in sports, changing only in the...
MLB
Fox News

MLB World Series droughts: Some 2021 postseason teams looking to snap title-less streaks

The MLB Postseason will feature the top teams in baseball and some of the most storied franchises in the sport’s history. The Los Angeles Dodgers will have a chance to defend their World Series title from last year, which was won during the coronavirus pandemic in a shortened season. The Dodgers will have to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game to advance to the division series.
MLB
True Blue LA

The Cardinals stand in the way of a Dodgers-Giants playoff series, again

Matt Adams isn’t walking through that door. Matt Carpenter is still around, but is almost an afterthought nowadays. Clayton Kershaw won’t be pitching. But it still feels a lot like 2014, with the St. Louis Cardinals the only roadblock in between the highly-anticipated playoff series between the Dodgers and Giants.
MLB
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Dodgers favorite to win World Series, St. Louis Cardinals a long shot

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been World Series favorites the entire season and remain the team to beat as the playoffs begin, according to oddsmakers. The Dodgers are +375 to win the World Series at Caesars Sportsbook, followed closely by the Houston Astros at +475. The Tampa Bay Rays are +650, and the San Francisco Giants are +675. The Chicago White Sox (+750) and Milwaukee Brewers (+800) round out the teams with single-digit odds.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

158K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy