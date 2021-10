MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Doctor Hugh Humphery treats patients for all sorts of mental health issues at his practice, South Florida Integrated Medicine in Coral Gables. The psychiatrist was born and raised in Lima, Peru. He says medicine back in the day was much different than it is today. “When I was young, medicine, particularly family medicine, was practiced very differently – it was like the family doctor would make house calls.” For Humphery, a tragic event would drive him to study medicine. His grandfather suffered a heart attack on New Year’s Eve, and there was no help nearby. “We just couldn’t save him, so we...

