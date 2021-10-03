Ahead of schedule for greener energy

Pivotal to Olaf Sholtz’ recent election as German chancellor was climate change, enabling progressives to win large swaths of parliamentary seats from competing conservatives. With Angela Merkel departing, Germany, like the Netherlands and other EU countries, has a diverse range of political parties and perspectives from which to form coalitions, headlined by Social Democrats and Greens. Expect Germany to surge ahead in sustainable energy, zero-emission travel, and other investments in the future, perhaps even hydrogen aircraft. Electric vehicle (EV) shares of the auto market are already soaring in the EU. In Germany, it could reach 90% by 2040. In the U.S., however, where suspension of reason tends to inhibit moral convictions and responses to crises, getting companies to make EVs, let alone Americans to buy them, takes subsidies. Without financial incentives, concerns about biodiversity and protecting the planet will only get traction where tornadoes and hurricanes, flooding rains, killing heat waves and wildfires are most devastating. As a bridge to expanding mass transit and weaning us from gasoline and oil, EVs are a significant component of Congress’ Reconciliation Bill, beginning (in earnest) our long-delayed, now critically urgent transition from fossil fuels to clean, safe, more affordable renewable energy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO