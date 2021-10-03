CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead of schedule for greener energy

By MARK BAKK GENERAL MANAGER LAKE COUNTRY POWER
 7 days ago

I think it’s fair to say we all want to preserve our most valuable natural resources. Personally, growing up right here in northeastern Minnesota, I am an advocate of eliminating anything that would adversely affect our world which includes addressing climate change. But is it that easy to shut down...

WTAJ

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
Expect Germany to Surge Ahead in Sustainable Energy

Pivotal to Olaf Sholtz’ recent election as German chancellor was climate change, enabling progressives to win large swaths of parliamentary seats from competing conservatives. With Angela Merkel departing, Germany, like the Netherlands and other EU countries, has a diverse range of political parties and perspectives from which to form coalitions, headlined by Social Democrats and Greens. Expect Germany to surge ahead in sustainable energy, zero-emission travel, and other investments in the future, perhaps even hydrogen aircraft. Electric vehicle (EV) shares of the auto market are already soaring in the EU. In Germany, it could reach 90% by 2040. In the U.S., however, where suspension of reason tends to inhibit moral convictions and responses to crises, getting companies to make EVs, let alone Americans to buy them, takes subsidies. Without financial incentives, concerns about biodiversity and protecting the planet will only get traction where tornadoes and hurricanes, flooding rains, killing heat waves and wildfires are most devastating. As a bridge to expanding mass transit and weaning us from gasoline and oil, EVs are a significant component of Congress’ Reconciliation Bill, beginning (in earnest) our long-delayed, now critically urgent transition from fossil fuels to clean, safe, more affordable renewable energy.
GM Five Years Ahead of Renewable Energy Goals

General Motors Co. in Detroit announced it plans to source 100 percent renewable energy to power its U.S sites by 2025 — five years ahead of the previously announced goal, and 25 years ahead of the automaker’s first target set in 2016. By accelerating its renewable energy goal, GM seeks...
Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
American energy is the best energy

America hit a troubling milestone this month with prices at the pump reflecting the most expensive in seven years while oil shortages around the world worsen. And as the holidays approach, gas and utility prices are only expected to increase further. Unfortunately, this crisis could have been at least partially...
New Fish and Game headquarters finishes ahead of schedule

Construction on the new headquarters for the Idaho Fish and Game Department is nearly complete, and the building should be occupied by the end of the year, ahead of schedule. “We’re going to start moving people in in November, and we hope to move all staff in there in December,” said Roger Phillips, public information supervisor ...
Liberty Plaza project ahead of schedule, developer says

Some of the walls for the Liberty Center in Box Elder could go up in the next few weeks and construction on 60 houses is expected to start this fall. Hani Shafai, president and CEO of Dream Design International, said almost all the water and sewer has been completed as well, and pavement will be installed in the next three weeks.
What Lies Ahead For Adopting Clean Energy In Montana?

What Lies Ahead For Adopting Clean Energy In Montana?. Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 28:35. How are we going to de-carbonize our economy while still producing safe, reliable and affordable energy in Montana? What will it ultimately cost to do so?. Click to hear President and...
A Chinese company is building a colossal 16 MW offshore wind turbine

Zhongshan, China-headquartered MingYang Smart Energy is in the process of building the largest offshore wind turbine yet: the MySE 16.0-242 wind turbine. Once it launches, it will dwarf the 14-megawatt (MW) GE Haliade-X. Why do they keep getting bigger?. The MySE 16.0-242 is a 16-MW, 794-foot-tall (242-m) offshore wind turbine...
USDA investing more in ag research

Ag research investment   The US Department of Agriculture is investing more into ag research.   US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Wednesday an investment of more than a hundred and 46 million dollars in sustainable agriculture research projects.  Funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the program focuses on addressing labor […]
Even after rain, Iowa farmers remain ahead of harvest schedule

Iowa growers made progress last week harvesting corn and soybeans despite rain at the end of the week. According to the latest crop progress report from USDA, 19 percent of corn has harvested, nearly a week ahead of the 5-year average. Corn condition is rated at 60 percent good-to-excellent. Twenty...
